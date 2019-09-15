2020 CHAN qualifier: Hearts of Oak quintet retained in Black Stars B 25-man squad for Burkina Faso clash

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has reduced his squad size to 25 ahead of next Sunday's 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final qualifying round first leg tie against Burkina Faso.

Five players-Joseph Addo [Aduana Stars], Fatawu Abdul Rahman [Aduana], Issac Kwain [Karela], Benjamin York [Sarmatex] and Ansah Botway [Liberty Professionals] left camp this morning (Sunday).

The players failed to justify their inclusions in Konadu's team after weeks of training in Kumasi.

Contrary to reports, Hearts of Oak have five players-Mohammed Alhassan, Fatawu Mohammed, Manaf Umar, Benjamin Afutu and Joseph Esso in camp.

The Local Black Stars will be joined by invited players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold who played CAF inter-clubs competitions this weekend.

The winner of of the two legged tie will qualify as one of the three Western Zone B slots.