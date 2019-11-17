2021 AFCON qualifier: Black Stars land in São Tomé to face Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios

Black Stars have arrived São Tomé and Principe for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier Monday.

The team left Accra on Sunday afternoon and arrived in the capital Sao Tome that evening.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges are expected to train later in the evening to finalize preparations for the match.

Ghana will seeking a second straight win after an opening 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday night at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The match will be played at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho at 13:00 GMT.