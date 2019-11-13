2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana opponents Sudan go top of Group C with big win over Sao Tomé

Sudan got off to a flying start in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they thrashed Sao Tomé and Principe 4-0 on Wednesday.

Having missed the last four editions of the continental showpiece, the home side needed a perfect start.

With an early pressure on the visitors, the Sudanese opened the scoring in the 7th minute when experienced striker Ramadan Agab connected a cross from Sharaf Eldin Shiboub on the right.

Sao Tomé had their hopes of coming back into shattered when goalkeeper Aldair D'Almeida Primo was sent off in the 22nd minute.

Zdravko Logarusic's side doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime through Ahmed Hamed Eltetsh who easily tapped in a pass from Waleed Bakhiet.

Just two minutes after the hour mark, Shiboub saw his effort by Jordao Diogo as he puts the ball into his own net.

Mohammed Al-Rasheed sealed the victory for the Sudanese in the 77th minute.

The Falcons of Jediane got top of Group C as other group opponents Ghana and South Africa square-off in a crunchy fixture on Thursday evening.

Sudan will travel to South Africa on Sunday for their second group game whilst Sao Tomé host Ghana on Monday.