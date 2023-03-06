2022/23 Divisions One League: Week 17 Match Report – Zone 1A

League leaders Techiman Eleven Wonders were held to 1-1 draw in a top of the table clash with second placed Steadfast FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, March 5 2023.

Eleven Wonders fell behind in the 31st minute through Fawan Dandawa’s goal for Steadfast. Osman Zakari equalized for the hosts right after recess on 47 minutes through a spot kick to salvage a point for his team.

Despite the draw Eleven Wonders remain on top of the log, 5 points richer than Steadfast.

Debibi United and Wa Suntaa failed to capitalize on the result between the top 2 to climb above Steadfast after they were both beaten at home.

Debibi were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Maana FC at the Debibi Presby Park while Wa Suntaa lost 2-1 to Wa Yasin at the Malik Jabir Stadium.

The two teams at the foot of the table, Kumbung Binbiem and Kasena Nankana drew 2-2 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, March 4 2023.

By Suleman Asante

