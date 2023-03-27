2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Rich Sackey named MoTM in draw against Bechem United

Defender Rich Sackey was named Man of the Match in the Ghana Premier League Week 23 game between Accra Lions and Bechem United.

The Accra Lions captain on the day displayed a strong performance at the heart of defence as the host kept a clean sheet at the Accra Sports stadium.

Sackey also came close to scoring in the second half after meeting a corner kick from Baba Apiiga.

Meanwhile, the host had several chances to win the game but wasted the opportunities as the Hunters return to Bechem with a point.

Accra Lions were missing captain Dominic Nsobila and February Player of the Month, Abass Samari, who are currently in the camp of the Black Meteors.

Accra Lions sit second on the Ghana Premier League table after 23 matches this season.