2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Brace-hero Dominic Amponsah named MoTM in Accra Lions' win over Dreams FC

Accra Lions' teen sensation, Dominic Amponsah has been named the Man of the Match in the Ghana Premier League week 21 clash against Dreams FC.

The 17-year-old scored two stunning goals as Accra Lions secured a 3-2 victory over Dreams FC in a highly entertaining encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.

Having joined the team during the transfer window, the youngster has hogged the headlines with some brilliant displays, including his brace heroics against Dreams. Amponsah has now scored four goals in three games for Lions.

Teammate and February Player of the Month, Abass Samari opened the scoring from the spot after 20 minutes. Dreams FC responded on the stroke of half time after Eric Danso headed home from a freekick.

After the break, Amponsah netted a sensational freekick to put Lions back in the lead, but Dreams responded with an equally well-taken set piece through Emmanuel Adade.

Amponsah stole the show just a minute later, after receiving a pass from David Oduro before firing from outside the box to get Accra Lions the winner.