2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview - Bechem United vs King Faisal

Bechem United are expected to maintain their strong form when they face King Faisal on Sunday.

Bechem had a slow start to the season, but have since turned things around and have a chance to finish in the top four this weekend. A victory could propel them to fourth place.

The Hunters are unbeaten in four games, winning three and drawing one. They stunned Hearts of Oak the last time they played, and they must be confident as they face a relegation-threatened team.

Bechem United have also been strong at home, losing only once in five games with three wins and a draw, so King Faisal will have to be at their best to come away with something.

King Faisal are third from bottom and need to win this weekend to move out of the relegation zone. In their last five games, they have displayed strong play. They have played with more dedication and vigour, which has resulted in four victories in five games.

They put on a fantastic performance to defeat Nsoatreman 2-0 the last time, and they must try to do the same against Bechem United.

King Faisal have only one away win and four losses in five attempts, which obviously does not bode well. This stat would have Bechem licking their lips.

In the last four meetings, both teams have won once.