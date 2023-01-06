2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs Tamale City

Hearts of Oak will seek to bounce back on Saturday when they host Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League.

But they have to do that without head coach Slavko Matic who is said to have travelled to his native Serbia for medical attention.

The Phobians remain in at Cape Coast Stadium with their favourite ground in Accra still unavailable after authorities rented it out for a musical.

Hearts had a written request to postpone this week 11 fixture postponed but that was rejected by the Ghana Football Association.

The Phobians claimed they could not raise a squad for the game with about five of its key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom and Dennis Korsah on international duty with the Black Galaxies for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Duo Samuel Inkoom and Zakaria Yakubu are injured.

Also, midfielder Enoch Asubonteng is suspended after his red card against Bechem United FC.

Tamale City are second-bottom on the table and are buoyed by last week’s 2-1 win over Great Olympics at home.