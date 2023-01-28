2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Hearts of Oak

Medeama host Hearts of Oak in an explosive Ghana Premier League fixture at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa on Saturday January 28.

Umar Rabi's side are desperate to return to winning ways and restore confidence after their painful last-gasp defeat at Bechem United on January 14.

The Tamale-born gaffer has a clean bill of health heading into the fixture with midfielder Manuel Mantey, the only player unfit for the titanic clash in the mining town.

After a brilliant start to the season, winning their opening two matches, the Mauve and Yellow suffered four successive defeats which culminated in a dreadful outlook this season.

But the ship appears to be sailing smoothly under Umar Rabi - who has taken over on a permanent role after the departure of experienced and veteran David Duncan.

Anything short of victory for Medeama will be disastrous with their precarious 10th position raising concerns in the West African nation.

They come up against a side equally desperate for oxygen following their exit from the Ghana FA Cup - crashing out to Dreams FC.

Hearts coach Slavko Matic is beginning to feel the heat after their recent slump in the Ghanaian top-fligh.

Widespread media reports claim the capital giants are struggling to 'raise' a formidable team for the crunch tie against the two-time FA Cup holders.

As many as five key performers of the team are in Algeria, representing Ghana at the ongoing 2022 CHAN tournament while a number of players are struggling with injuries.

Midfielder Gladson Awako and Seidu Suraj as well as defenders Konadu Yiadom and Benjamin Korsah are all unavailable due to their involvement in the continental tournament.

Hearts will be without influential defender Caleb Amankwah, who has been ruled out for a month with an injury.

The former Aduana Stars defender sustained an injury which saw him miss the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games against Dreams FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pressure is mounting on Serbian coach Slavko Matic after his side bundled out of the Cup competition.

The team is also yet to replace Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has joined Swiss side FC Zurich.

A win for Medeama will see them move within a point of the visitors on the League table.