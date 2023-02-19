2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report- King Faisal 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

King Faisal stumbled at home to lose 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, 19 February 2023, in the Ghana Premier League.

It was their first game on their adopted home turf at Dr. Kwame Kyei Complex.

The visitors took an early lead through Mezack Afriyie after seven minutes.

Five minutes later, Samuel Adom got close to fetching the equalizer after connecting a cross from Nasiru Osman Ebla but goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekeyere did well to deny him.

Faisal were forced to make an early substitution when Adom signalled he could not continue play.

This was after he had colliding with Obeng Sekeyere and had to be replaced by Elia Junior Kofi.

Faisal kept piling pressure and Benjamin Bature had a great shot outside the penalty box but Obeng Sekere did well to deny him.

Samuel Boakye's header missed the target after Nasiru Osman whipped in a delicious cross..

On the hour mark, Faisal had penalty calls rejected by the referee after Baba Yahaya was brought down inside the box.

Despite playing an additional time of eight minutes, Faisal could not breakdown Chelsea and tasted defeat.