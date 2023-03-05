2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Bechem United 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bechem United secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday at the Nana Gyeabour Park, in a game that saw the home side climb back into the top four of the Ghanaian Premier League.

Bechem United entered the match eager to bounce back from their previous defeat in Kumasi against Kotoko and they started strongly, looking the better side from the beginning. Their early dominance, however, failed to result in any goals and the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

The second half saw Bechem come out with more urgency, and they were finally able to break the deadlock in the 66th minute when Emmanuel Owusu scored a well-placed shot to put his side ahead. Bechem continued to push forward and four minutes later, Hafiz Konkoni added a second goal to make it 2-0.

Bibiani Gold Stars, who had been lacklustre throughout the game, tried to respond but were unable to get past Bechem's resolute defence. The away team, who had previously been in the top four, suffered a disappointing defeat, and their drop to seventh in the league table reflects their recent struggles.

The victory for Bechem United sees them move up to third in the league standings, with 33 points from 20 games, just one point behind second-placed Hearts of Oak. The win will give them renewed confidence as they look to push for a top-four finish.

Overall, it was a well-deserved win for Bechem United, who controlled the game for the most part and took their chances when they came. Bibiani Gold Stars, on the other hand, will need to regroup quickly and find a way to bounce back from this defeat if they are to challenge for a higher league position.