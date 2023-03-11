2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Bibiani Gold Stars vs Hearts of Oak 

Bibiani Gold Stars will be in search of a first win against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League when these two sides meet at the Duns Park on match day 21.

The miners are yet to beat Hearts of Oak in their last three meetings in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak won 2-1 against Bibiani Gold Stars when the two teams met in match day four at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier this season.

Prince Owusu scored the opening goal of the game before Hearts of Oak came from behind to win the game with goals from Isaac Mensah and Gladson Awako.

Bibiani Gold Stars have been in a good run of form at home and are yet to drop a point in their last five games.

Coach Michael Osei has made the Dun's Park a fortress and the Phobians will face a stiff competition in this game.

Hearts of Oak go into the game on the back of the Super Clash win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

It will be a tricky tie for the two teams as Hearts of Oak will be looking to chase league leaders Aduana Stars with a win.

Former Hearts of Oak forward Abednego Tetteh has also vowed to score in this game for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Tetteh has six goals in six games for The miners.