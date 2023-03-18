2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report – Tamale City 3-1 Dreams FC

Tamale City gave themselves some hope of Premier League survival with a 3-1 win over Dreams FC at the Tamale Sports on Saturday, March 18 2023.

The hosts showed they meant business by opening the scoring after just 2 minutes of play through Nafiu Sulemana. City doubled their advantage through Sampson Eduku 5 minutes later.

Dreams believed they could turn it around and desperately pushed for a goal to get back into the game at this point.

Gael’s header and a strike by Godfred Atuahene were saved by the City goalie to deny them any chance of a come back.

Hamza’s side navigated pressure from the Still Believe and went into the break with their 2 goal cushion.

After recess, Eduku made the results safe for City by scoring his second and a third for his side in the 68th minute.

Zito’s boys got a consolation in stoppage time through a spot kick which was converted by Ali Huzaif.

City are out of the drop zone temporarily on goal difference and could stay there after Week 22 if other matches work in their favour.

Dreams haven’t won in 4 games and could move down the League standings from their current 10th position.