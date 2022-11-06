2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Gold Stars 2-1 King Faisal

Gold Stars made home advantage count as they blew aside basement boys King Faisal on Sunday, 6 November 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.
Faisal have now lost all their opening five matches and leaves new coach Jimmy Cobblah without a point in two matches.
Laar opened the scoring in the 32nd minute against a lame Faisal and four minutes later he doubled the lead.
It was also his brace- his first of the season.
Late on in the game in injury time, Faisal were awarded a penalty and Haruna Mohammed converted to reduce the deficit.
Gold Stars have now improved to two wins; one draw and one defeat at Dun’s Park in three matches.