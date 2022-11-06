GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Gold Stars 2-1 King Faisal

Published on: 06 November 2022
Two-goal hero Ibrahim Laar celebrating with his Gold Stars teammates (pix Gold Stars)

Gold Stars made home advantage count as they blew aside basement boys King Faisal on Sunday, 6 November 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.

Faisal have now lost all their opening five matches and leaves new coach Jimmy Cobblah without a point in two matches.

Laar opened the scoring in the 32nd minute against a lame Faisal and four minutes later he doubled the lead.

It was also his brace- his first of the season.

Late on in the game in injury time, Faisal were awarded a penalty and Haruna Mohammed converted  to reduce the deficit.

Gold Stars have now improved to two wins; one draw and one defeat at Dun’s Park in three matches.

