2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report- Great Olympics 0-1 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars extended its lead on top of the table with a 1-0 win against Great Olympics at the WAFA park in Sogakope.

An own goal by Raymond Oko Grippman saw Yaw Preko’s side lose back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Aduana Stars ended the first half with a 1-0 lead kind courtesy of Oko Grippman’s own goal in the 35th minute.

After recess, Olympics playing away from home made some incursions on getting the equalizer but the Aduana Stars defense were up to the task.

The win sees Aduana Stars extend its lead on the league table with 19 points after match day nine.

Great Olympics have dropped to the sixth position on 14 points after matchday nine.