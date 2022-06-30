2022 CAF Awards: Kamaldeen Sulemana shortlisted for Young Player of the Year Award

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana has been shortlisted in the CAF Young Player of the Year Award (Men).

The Stade Rennes wingers made it to the 10 players shortlisted to compete for the award.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated among the top ten U-23 players in Europe’s top 5 leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Sulemana, who is ranked 9th among the 10 most expensive U-23 players from the top 5 European leagues is valued at 33.8 million euros.

The 20-year-old joined Stade Rennes last summer for 20 million euros (excluding bonuses) from FC Nordsjaelland (Denmark).

He is, however, ranked among the top 10 most valued players under the age of 23 among the top 5 European clubs.

Sulemana has been a revelation for the French club since joining the team in a big money move for a youngster in the summer of 2021/22 season.

Despite his season cut off by injuries, the Ghanaian youngster made 20 appearances and scored four goals with two assists.

Sulemana made it to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, his first senior tournament with the national team.

He played in all three games in the group stages after Ghana failed to qualify to the Round of 16 after losing to Comoros.

Kamaldeen missed Ghana's World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March due to injury.

Meanwhile, This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco.