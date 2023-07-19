2023/24 Ghana Division One League to start in October

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the start date for the 2023/24 Ghana National Division One League, which is scheduled to kick off from Wednesday, October 4, to Monday, October 9, 2023, across all three zones.

The Executive Council of the GFA has given its official approval to the proposed plan for the upcoming football season, allowing teams from various regions of Ghana to compete in the league and vie for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Division One League promises to be a thrilling competition, with teams from all Zones eager to secure a spot in the elite Ghana Premier League. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and fierce battles on the field as the teams fight for promotion.

The fixtures will be released at a later date, giving clubs ample time to prepare and plan for matches.

In a statement, the GFA urged all stakeholders and participating clubs in the Access Bank Ghana Division One League to take note of the dates accordingly and ensure they are ready for the league's commencement.

In the previous season, Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious in the Zone One playoff, earning promotion to the Ghana Premier League. Nations FC topped Zone II, while Heart of Lions claimed victory in Zone III, completing the trio of teams set to compete in the upcoming top-flight campaign which will commence in September.