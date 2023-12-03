2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report – Aduana FC 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Aduana FC returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. The win saw them maintain their position at the top of the table with 24 points, equal to second-placed Nsoatreman.

The game's only goal was scored by Bright Adjei in the 70th minute, securing a vital three points for Aduana after last week's defeat to Accra Lions and the midweek loss to Berekum Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, continue to struggle, sitting eight points adrift of the leaders. Their recent elimination from the FA Cup, where they lost to Division One League club Nania FC, will only add to their frustrations.

The game itself was a closely contested affair, with both sides creating chances throughout. Aduana's victory was largely thanks to their solid defensive display, which limited Hearts of Oak's opportunities.

Despite their struggles, Hearts of Oak showed promising signs in attack, however, their finishing let them down, with several good chances going begging.

Aduana's win sees them extend their unbeaten streak at home to six games, and they will look to build on this result as they face off against Nations FC in their next fixture. Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back from their disappointing run of results when they host sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.