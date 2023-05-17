2023 edition of Baby Jet U16 tournament to kick off at Cape Coast Stadium on June 6

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is organizing the 2023 edition of the Baby Jet U16 African Football Tournament, set to begin on June 6, 2023, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana.

The tournament will feature 32 teams from across Africa and aims to provide a platform for young players to showcase their skills and potentially secure professional contracts.

Alongside the football competition, participants will receive mentorship and guidance from Gyan and other football icons.

The best players will have the opportunity to be coached by Gyan for a year and participate in matches to further develop their skills and potentially attract interest from top clubs worldwide.

The CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Samuel Anim Addo, indicated that the event represents a significant investment in the future of African football.

"This year’s competition is going to be an improvement of what we have been able to achieve in the past and also bring the legends to these youngsters to inspire them and learn closely from them as well.

“We expect this year’s competition to be fun, educative and the best will surely be awarded and to their own benefit, get scouted and give them a career uplift,” Anim Addo told Citi FM.