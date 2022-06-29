Abedi Pele is my idol and an unbelievable Father – Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says his father, Abedi Pele, is a huge inspiration to him.

The Al Sadd attacker regards the three-time African Player of the Year award winner as an idol.

Abedi is arguably the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time. He won the 1992/93 UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille and was capped 73 times by Ghana, scoring 19 goals.

He was part of the Ghana team that won the country’s last Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1982.

“I take a lot if not every inspiration from him. He’s my idol and an unbelievable Father,” Ayew told ace broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah on GTV's Sports Highlights show.

Andre joined Al Sadd in July 2021, the same club where his father played in 1982/83. The attacker scored 18 goals in 29 games in his debut season.

His father has also been acting as his agent, negotiating several deals on his behalf, including moves to West Ham United and Swansea City.

The 32-year-old earlier this year became only the third captain to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification.

Ayew has scored 23 goals in more than 100 games for the Black Stars since his debut in 2007.

He captained Ghana U-20 team, Black Satellites to win the 2009 Africa Youth Championship and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.