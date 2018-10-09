Assistant Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko explains Ayew brothers exclusion from Black Stars team for Sierra Leone game

Deputy coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has explained reasons for the exclusion of the Ayew brothers from the team to face Sierra in the AFCON 2019 qualifier.

Both Andre and Jordan Ayew have not been called to the team after playing against Congo in Kumasi in the World Cup qualifier last year.

This has led to reports of an ongoing rift between the Ayew brothers and head coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah.

However, coach Ibrahim Tanko says the pair have not received any call up because the technical team is rebuilding the side.

"The Ayew brothers are great guys but we building a team and know both already that is why we not inviting them now," he told Nhyira Sports.

Sola Ayew, uncle to the Ayew brothers has vented his rage on the technical team on different platforms due to the omission of his nephews but Ibrahim Tanko says the team understand the actions of the former Black Meteors player.

"If Sola Ayew is talking is normal for us because he is their uncle and feels the pain if they are not called. Hopefully we will see them in our next game," he added.

Ghana will host Sierra Leone on Thursday for the first leg of the double header clash for Cameroon 2019.