AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana coach names two debutantes starting line up to face South Africa

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named two debutants Baba Iddrisu and Gideon Mensah in his starting line-up to face South Africa in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday night.

Coach Appiah has named a strong lineup for the crunchy clash as they aim to begin the qualifying campaign on a winning note.

The 59-year old gaffer has been bold with his selection after naming Baba Iddrisu and Gideon Mensah in the starting eleven to face the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Baba has been a revelation this term with his all-round display for Real Mallorca in the Spanish LaLiga.

The 23-year old has featured in Mallorca’s 12 games in the league including the famous 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

Mensah on the other hand was handed a late call-up into the team following the withdrawal of Harrison Afful.

The rasta-haired left back has been in scintillating form for Belgian side Zulte Waregem since joining on loan from SK Sturm Graz this summer.

He has enjoyed 7 appearances for the club in the ongoing Belgian Jupilar Pro League.