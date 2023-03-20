AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to have full squad tonight

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton will have his full squad tonight for his first training ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

The 25 players invited for the match against the Palancas Negras are expected to arrive in the country on Monday, with training set to start this evening at the Baba Yara stadium.

Hughton has been unveiled as the ne Ghana coach at a short ceremony at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

Ghana lead the qualifying group after a draw and a win in their first two games, but Angola is close behind, and two wins will give the Black Stars a solid chance to qualify.

The match is the first for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who is looking to earn the fans' trust.

Hughton will train the team for the first time on Tuesday in Kumasi. They will have another training session on Wednesday before facing Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Black Stars are unbeaten in Kumasi for the past two decades and are heavy favourites to defeat Angola before travelling to Luanda for the second match.