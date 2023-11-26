Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramid FC set for Jonathan Sowah transfer tussle

Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramid FC are in a three-horse race for the signature of Medeama and Ghana striker Jonathan Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The talented 23-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for Africa's elite clubs due to his explosive start to life in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Africa's most successful club and record holders of the competition, Al Ahly are interested in the striker while inaugural African Football League winners Mamelodi Sundowns are also keeping tabs on the Black Stars striker.

There has been an interest from another Cairo-based side Pyramid FC, as the interest for the highly-rated striker continue to swirl.

Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns in particular are the most serious contenders after receiving glowing reviews of the new Ghana star.

Sowah burst onto the Ghanaian scene last season, scoring 12 goals in 18 matches to catapult the side to Premier League glory.

The Medeama striker is drawing admiring glances from Africa's big boys as his evaluation skyrockets due to his immense quality.

The three teams are in a hot race for the signature of the striker, who is still under contract at Medeama until 2025.

Sowah is brave and arrogant on the pitch -demonstrating tenacity and powerplay to the admiration of fans.

A breakthrough season at Medeama has been his stock rise rapidly and could be the man to lead Ghana's attack at next edition of the African Cup of Nations.

While interest continue to grow for the Black Stars and Medeama striker, he is not in a hurry to depart as he weighs his options.