EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian giants Al Ahly want Medeama and Ghana star Jonathan Sowah

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are interested in signing Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Officials of the record CAF champions League holders were heavily impressed with the performance of the highly-rated striker during their 3-0 win over the Ghanaian giants in their opening group stage win at the Al-Salam Stadium on Saturday.

The talented 23-year-old, who is just in his second season at the Ghanaian champions, has been in an explosive form since he burst onto the domestic scene.

Sowah tormented the Al Ahly defence and won hearts and minds as the Mauve and Yellow suffered the heavy defeat in their first ever appearance in the group stage of Africa's elite inter-club competition.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that hugely talented striker is a subject of intense interest from the African giants and could slap in an official bid in the coming days.

Jonathan Sowah has simply been in a blistering form, tearing defenders apart with his versatile qualities.

He has been the key cog for Evans Augustine Adotey's side as they won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the club's short but impressive history.

The striker, who notched 12 goals in 18 matches for Medeama enroute to their Ghana Premier League crown last season, is the latest poster boy in the powerful West African nation.

For pure athletic ability, the Colombian Sowah is perhaps the most blessed No. 9 around in Ghana, and will therefore provide his body for our scientific experiment.

He is quick, mobile, strong and is a supreme header of the ball.

The player's vision, creativity and ability to combine with teammates to unlock opposition defenses is admirable - earning massive plaudits across board.

Sowah has simply been breathtaking for Medeama and regarded as the next big thing for Ghana football.

Now, Al Ahly, a powerhouse of African football are tracking the striker and earmarked him as a huge target for their campaign in the CAF Champions League which also involves his current club Medeama.

It appears Medeama will struggle to keep hold of him as his suitors and admirers increase by the minutes.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in neighbouring Cote D'voire in January after earning three call-ups under Black Stars coach Chris Houghton.

Sowah made his competitive debut for Ghana in their surprised 1-0 defeat at Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup in Moroni on Tuesday.

He immediately flew with his club teammates to Cairo - a day after his involvement for Ghana and again distinguished himself infront of Al Ahly fans.

The departure of Sowah from Medeama is now a matter of when amid multiple interest from stellar clubs across Africa.

The Medeama striker could soon find himself thrust into life as Al Ahly's striker in the Egyptian League and the CAF Champions League.

Sowah is brave and arrogant on the pitch -demonstrating tenacity and powerplay to the admiration of fans.

A breakthrough season at Medeama has seen his stock rise rapidly and could be the man to lead Ghana's attack at next edition of the African Cup of Nations.

While interest continue to grow for the Black Stars and Medeama striker, he is not in a hurry to depart as he weighs his options.

Sowah bagged in 12 goals to help Medeama win the Premier League title last season is being courted by several clubs in Egypt and elsewhere.

He is currently under contract at Medeama until 2025, but has attracted interest from Africa's elite.