Alfred Duncan attributes US Sassuolo's superlative start to Serie A campaign to Roberto De Zerbi

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has credited Roberto De Zerbi for US Sassuolo's gallant start to the ongoing Italian Serie A campaign.

The Neroverdi have started the 2018/19 Serie A campaign on a superb note, sitting 7th on the log after after picking 19 points from 12 games.

The Modena-based outfit have won raves of praises from football connoisseurs across Europe over their possession-based football adopted by coach De Zerbi.

Coach De Zerbi has surprised rival coaches with his tactical transition since replacing Giuseppe Iachini in the summer.

And according to Duncan, the positive period the side is enjoying is down to the tactical acumen of the 39-year-old gaffer.

"The team is enjoying a positive period, the coach is asking us a lot of things, we are not thinking about Europe, we have to give continuity both from the point of view of performance and results."

Since taking the reins of the club, Ghanaian trio Duncan, Prince Boateng and Claud Adjapong have churned out plethora of playing minutes.