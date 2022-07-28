Alhaji Grusah blasts 'uncivilized' Kotoko for using Otumfuo's image on new kits

Alhaji Grusah, King Faisal's owner and bankroller, has slammed Asante Kotoko's decision to put the image of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, on their newly released jerseys.

Kotoko on Tuesday released their official home and away kits for the 2022/23 season, which is set to begin in September.

The kits were designed by Erreà, an Italian sports equipment supplier who agreed to a three-year deal with Kotoko in 2020.

The home kit is traditional red, while the away kit is green, as it was the previous season.

The club's theme for this season is "Celebrating the pillar of peace: His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," a reference to the Asantehene who serves as the club's patron.

An image of the Asantehene can be found on the right bottom side of both jerseys.

However, Grusah, a veteran football administrator, has raised concerns, claiming that having a picture of Otumfuo on the jerseys is uncivilised.

"It's uncivilized to have put 'Otumfour' on the Kotoko jersey," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM. "In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfour is more than that, he does not go to war and lose.

"Maybe these Asantes don't know how Otumfour is valued. Who doesn't know he is the owner of the club? Which team does that in the world?

"We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they already done it but they can still go back and change it," he added.