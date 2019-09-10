Almeria register record signing Arvin Appiah to team B

Almeria have registered Ghanaian forward Arvin Appiah to the team B, despite being the club's record signing.

The England born Ghanaian joined the La Liga side in the summer from Nottingham Forrest for €8.8 million in a five year deal.

The pacy winger will begin his career in Spain with the team B of Almeria in the Tercera Division.

Even though he arrived in a big transfer move, the player's career has been planned out as he is expected to play with the team B but will be training with the senior side.

He is expected to make his senior debut along the line in the course of the campaign.

Arvin Appiah has played for the junior teams of England but he is eligible to play for Ghana, the country of his parents.