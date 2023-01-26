Alpha Lotto renders support to ailing former Ghana FIFA U20 World Cup winning coach 

Alpha Lotto Limited has gone to the aid of former Sierra Leone and Ghana U-20 World Cup winner Sellas Tetteh.

The former Sierra Leone head coach has been unwell for sometime and called on the public for support due to his deteriorating health amid financial constraints.

The private lotto operator in Accra made a donation of Ghc 50,000 to the veteran coach at his residence on Wednesday.

Presenting the cheque to Silas Tetteh, an official of Alpha Lotto, Mr. Raymond Nukamewor, said “Alpha Lotto were heart broken when we heard the coach and national asset lamenting in the media of hardship.

“Thus as part of Alpha Lotto’s corporate social responsibility, we present our cheque of Gh 50,000 to “Borboo”.

“We hope our widows mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-being.

Mr. Nukamewor called on other well meaning Ghanaians - both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Silas Tetteh’s aid and further added that it is important to honour our heroes while they are alive.

Receiving the cheque, Coach Silas Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for the kind gesture.