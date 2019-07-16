Amos Frimpong on the verge of joining Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars

Accra Representative of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah has disclosed that management of the club has given Amos Frimpong the green light to join Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars.

According to the Porcupine Warriors management member, the right-back has served them in his best capacity so it is only right for them to let him go.

Nana Kwame made this disclosure during an interview on Happy FM.

“Amos Frimpong is currently in Guinea because he had an offer from Kaloum Stars,” he revealed.

“He told management and we gave him the go ahead because he has helped the team in his best capacity although he still has a contract with the team we believe we should let pursue his dreams outside if he so desires it.”

Frimpong joined the Kumasi-based outfit on July 1, 2011 from BA United.