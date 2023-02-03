Andre Ayew admits 'great feeling' after signing for Nottingham Forest

Ghana captain Andre Ayew admitted to having a great feeling after completing his transfer to Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old has returned to the Premier League after signing a six-month contract with Nottingham Forest.

Ayew became a free agent last Sunday when he and Qatari club Al Sadd mutually agreed to end his contract. The contract was set to expire in June of this year.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” the former West Ham man said.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

Ayew reunites with Steve Cooper having previously played under the Forest head coach at Swansea City, scoring 35 goals in 84 appearances under the Welshman’s tutelage.

He said, “Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

Ayew had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers. He scored 21 goals in 89 Premier League games for both clubs.