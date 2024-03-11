Andre Ayew extends gratitude to Le Havre fans for support in Narrow win over Toulouse

Ghana international Andre Ayew expressed his appreciation to Le Havre fans for their tremendous support in the team's narrow 1-0 victory over Toulouse in week 25 of the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars skipper, starting in the lineup, played a significant role in the closely contested match before being substituted off in the 87th minute.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, with both teams striving to break the deadlock. The decisive moment came in the 66th minute when Christopher Operi netted the winner, securing all three points for the hosts.

After the game, Ayew took to social media to convey his gratitude, posting, “+3 thank you to the supporters for the atmosphere today!! We continue” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Andre Ayew, who joined Le Havre in November as a free agent on a short-term deal, has quickly become a key member of the team.

The 34-year-old has contributed two goals in 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 club since his arrival, showcasing his impact on the pitch.