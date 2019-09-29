Andre Ayew provides assist as Swansea draw with Reading

Ghana captain Andre Ayew continued his fine form this season with an assist in Swansea's 1-1 stalemate against Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Ayew provided perfect cross for Baston Borja to head Swansea into the lead in the 3rd minute.

The Swans held onto their slim lead until 90th minute when Ghana defender Andy Yiadom equalised.

The draw sees Swansea miss out on returning to the top of the league and remain second with 18 points.

Ayew has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Welsh-based club SL far this season.