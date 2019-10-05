GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andre Ayew scores as Swansea suffer late defeat to Stoke City

Published on: 05 October 2019

Forward Andre Ayew scored his second goal in three days for Swansea City as they suffered a late defeat to Stoke City in the English championship. 

The Ghana captain opened the scoring at the Liberty Park under just sixty seconds for the Swans.

But Swansea were dealt a big blow after forward Kyle Naughton had to be replaced in the 16th minute following a knock picked during the game.

He was replaced by Jack Bidwell.

Six minutes later, the travelling side leveled through Samuel Raymond Clucas.

With the game heading for a draw, Scott Hogan scored the winner in the 90th minute to hand the visitors all three points.

Ayew scored the winner as Swansea beat Charlton in midweek.

