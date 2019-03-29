Angry Medeama chief James Essilfie accuses Ghana FA of sabotage

Medeama chief James Essilfie is accusing the Ghana FA of sabotage after their opening match in the Special Competition was postponed.

The Mauve and Yellows are unhappy the interim body of the Ghana FA has deferred their opening match against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, insisting the reasons assigned are "strange and untenable".

The two-time Ghana FA holders feel the club is being frustrated by the action and inaction of the interim Ghana FA regarding the Special competition.

The Ghana Football Association accepted the request of the Blues despite sending their U-19 side to an international tournament, in what Medeama say is 'strange'.

"Kindly be informed that your request to postpone your first match of the Normalisation Committee's Special competition because your team is currently participating in the Viareggio International Tournament in Italy has been granted, part of the letter sent to both clubs on Friday read.

"We don't actually know what the Normalisation Committee want from us. We see this as clear sabotage. First we agreed to participate in the supreme interest of Ghana football after placing us wrongly, and now this," James Essilfie fumed

"Lets be truthful to ourselves and admit that cronyism has not stopped. We find the reason assigned for the postponement strange.

"Berekum Chelsea took their feeder club to an international tournament and because of that we should postponed the game? The basis for the postponement which has thrown our plans into gear is unfortunate.

"We have booked and paid for our hotels. Now all our plans have been thrown off balance.

"Everything is being done to frustrate us. Our junior team will also be traveling for an international tournament soon, we will see if they will wait for us and postponed our matches. Ghanaians will be the judges.

"We are still marking time because of friendship and nepotism.

The club agreed to participate in the competition despite being placed in the wrong zone.