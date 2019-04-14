Armed robbers attack Asokwa Deportivo

Ghana's Division One side Asokwa Deportivo were attacked by armed robbers early Sunday morning on their way to Prestea to honour a match against Achiken in the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

Items belonging to the team have all been taken away by the armed men numbering about six.

Items stolen were mobile phones, jerseys, player registration cards and many others were taken by the robbers.

According to a report by Sportsworldghana, on the incident an amount of Gh 2700 was taken from the owner of the club Mr Amidu Abdualla, Gh 2000 from the driver and players as well as an IPhone 8+.

The team has reported the case to the Anhwiaa Police.

There hasn't been any reported case of injuries.

More to follow.....