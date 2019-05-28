Asamoah Gyan-Andre Ayew saga hits Brazil as Neymar is stripped of captaincy and replaced by Dani Alves

Just one week after Asamoah Gyan was stripped of the Ghana captaincy and handed to Andre Ayew, Brazil have followed suit by stripping Neymar of the captaincy and replaced by Dani Alves ahead of next month's Copa America.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah courted some controversy last week when he named Ayew as the new leader of the Black Stars just one month before the Africa Cup of Nations.

This sparked fury from Gyan who resigned from his position and retired from international football before being persuaded by Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo to return.

Despite these problems in Ghana, Brazil have taken the same path by replacing Neymar with his Paris St-Germain team-mate Dani Alves as the team's leader.

The 27-year-old forward, given the role eight months ago but under pressure after recent disciplinary issues, was informed by manager Tite on Saturday.

Alves, 36, will also lead the side in friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

He has captained Brazil four times, most recently in a 1-0 win over Germany in March 2018.

This month, French football authorities banned Neymar for three matches after he hit a fan following PSG's defeat by Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

He was also reportedly involved in a dressing room incident with his PSG team-mates.

The Copa America takes place in Brazil from 14 June to 7 July, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.