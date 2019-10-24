Asamoah Gyan congratulates manager Anim Addo after being elected on to Ghana FA Executive Council

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has congratulated his manager Samuel Anim Addo for sailing through the Ghana FA Executive Committee elections held on Thursday at the Secretariat.

Samuel Anim was voted to be part of the three representatives of the Division One League on the Executive Council.

He pulled 19 votes in the elections and will serve alongside Kpando Hearts of Lions president Randy Abbey and Nzema Kotoko president Mark Addo.

“I TOLD YOU. Your hard work paid off. Congratulations @sammy_anim for been elected as a member of the GFA Division one Executive Committee. Ghana be ready for grassroot football”, he posted on his official instagram page.

The new elected Executive Council members will serve on the Council for the next four years.

