Asante Kotoko eyeing RTU star Manaf Umar

Ghana Premier League defending champions Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in acquiring Real Tamale United midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar following his outstanding performance in the ongoing season.

Manaf Umar, who joined Real Tamale United on a free transfer before the season began after leaving Hearts of Oak, has had a phenomenal season with the Tamale-based club, drawing interest from Asante Kotoko.

In 29 games with Real Tamale United in Ghana's top-flight league, he has scored five goals and provided three assists.

The Porcupines who are enduring a difficult season have added the former Hearts of Oak player to their wish list as they work toward achieving a better season in their next campaign.

They are currently sixth on the table with 44 points after 30 matches and now have a slim chance of retaining the title. They are eight points behind Aduana Stars and will face competition from Medeama SC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, and familiar foes Hearts of Oak.

Despite their problems this season, Real Tamale United made it to the FA Cup quarterfinals before being defeated by Nsoatreman FC.