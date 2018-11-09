Asante Kotoko line up friendlies against Medeama and unnamed Togolese side

Asante Kotoko will play Medeama and an unnamed Togolese side in friendly matches to prepare for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have opened camp in Takoradi in their 10-day stay in the Western Region.

Speaking to the media after their third training session in Takoradi, head coach CK Akonnor confirmed their plans for the period.

''Kotoko will play Medeama and one Togolese team who also qualified for Champions League because we wanted to engage ASEC rather but it didn’t succeed as we were expected .”

''Medeama are also a good side and we play against them on Wednesday.''