Asante Kotoko part ways with Adingra Moussa just one week after joining the club

Asante Kotoko have parted ways with their new signing Adingra Bidodane Moussa due to poor performance just a week after joining the club.

Last week, the Reds announced the signing of the former Lobi Stars striker on a three-year deal after undergoing a medical test and completing the formalities.

However according to media reports, the head coach Kjetil Zachariassen who triggered the signing of the Ivorian international has regretted the move after declaring him surplus to requirement.

The Porcupine Warriors have already signed two other strikers namely Richard Arthur and Ugandan international George Abege who joined them from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks ahead of the Caf Champions League campaign.