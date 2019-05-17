Asante Kotoko slams bribery allegations against CEO Dr Kwame Kyei; disowns operative ''Shishilla''

Asante Kotoko have distanced themselves from allegations they attempted to bribe a referee during their Special Competition match against AshantiGold at the weekend.

Retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah is alleging one Kofi Oduro, who claims to have close ties with Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is demanding a refund of a supposed GH 8,000 he paid to the match officials.

He claims one Kofi Oduro nicknamed ''Shishilla'' has been hounding him with calls to get a refund of the cash after the Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 in Obuasi.

But the club have rubbished all that.

''The Executive Chairman and management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have received with shock and dismay news circulating in media circles on an alleged bribery scandal involving one Sheshela and being linked to the club,'' a club statement read.

''The bribery allegation is connected to the match between Kotoko and Ashgold and is alleged to have transpired between the said Sheshela and a referee and it contained in a leaked audio that has gone viral.

''The Executive Chairman and Management wishes to state unequivocally that neither the Executive Chairman nor an official of the club has engaged in the said act and neither has the said Sheshela been contacted to engage in the act for and on behalf of the club.''