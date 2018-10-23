Asante Kotoko supporters chief dares Normalisation Committee

Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman of Asante Kotoko Obeng Sekyere has fired a warning shot to the Normalisation Committee that should they fail to allow his outfit to represent Ghana in the Confederations Cup,the supporters will halt every thing that has to do with football.

Last Friday, the Normalization Committee in consultation with the clubs at a meeting agreed that Ghanaian clubs should pull out of Africa Club competition next season following the premature end to the league campaign after the Anas Number 12 documentary.

However, management of Asante Kotoko have petitioned the committee over their decision not to allow any club go for Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors are arguing that since they are the current holders of the MTN FA Cup, they reserve the right to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking on the issue with Oyerepa FM he said,”We will make their work difficult for them. They will feel the heat like what happened at KNUST.

“We have started putting ourselves together waiting for the verdict from a meeting we hear they are having with our management. Should they say anything contrary to our expectations ,we will take buses to Accra. We will first visit the GFA premises and then to the flagstaff house. This is Kumasi, Ashanti they should beware.