AshantiGold SC unveil Brazilian striker Marco Aurelio Silver Damasceno

AshantiGold SC have unveiled Brazilian forward Marco Aurelio Silver Damasceno ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Damasceno signed a four-year deal with the Miners after passing a mandatory medical test.

The striker was signed at the recommendation of his compatriots coach Ricardo da Rocha who also signed a four-year deal with the Obuasi-based outfit last Monday.

He is part of the side's 27-man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Damasceno was a former player of the Brazilian side Serra FC