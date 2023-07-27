AshantiGold vs Inter Allies: CAS ruling reveals involvement of others in match-fixing case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has shed light on the involvement of other individuals apart from the players in the match-fixing game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC that occurred two seasons ago.

The CAS ruling, which resulted in a fine of 9,300 Swiss Francs for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the overturning of all punishments imposed on the players, has raised questions about the wider scope of the match-fixing scandal.

"The Sole Arbitrator is convinced that other persons who are not a party to these proceedings were involved in the manipulation of the match," the ruling stated.

The CAS ruling overturned all punishments imposed by the Ghana FA, including a ban on the said players. The GFA's Disciplinary Committee decision sanctioned 21 players who were involved in the match, which ended 7-0 to AshantiGold at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi. The players were handed bans for their alleged involvement in manipulating the results of the match.

While the CAS ruling focused on the specific case of the players, it has brought to light the possibility of the involvement of additional individuals beyond those directly implicated.

However, the bans placed on AshantiGold President Dr Kwaku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel Frimpong, who is the club's Chief Executive remain, with the club battling the GFA in a Ghana court.