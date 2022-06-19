Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

AshantiGold’s Yaw Annor equals Ishmael Addo’s league record after winning golden boot ahead of Mbella Etouga

Published on: 19 June 2022
Yaw Annor

AshantiGold forward Yaw Annor pipped Kotoko's Mbella Etouga to the golden boot, matching Ishameal Addo's famous Ghana Premier League record.

Annor scored twice in AshantiGold's 2-2 draw with Bibini GoldStars. The goals were his 21st and 22nd of the season, beating the Cameroonian who scored 21 goals in his debut season.

Annor becomes the second player in Ghana Premier League history, after Hearts of Oak legend Addo, to score 22 goals (most) in a single season.

During the 2001 Ghana Premier League season, the retired player scored 22 goals.

Annor’s first-half brace against Bibiani Gold Stars has thrown the record out the window, bringing his season total to 22 goals.

AshantiGold ends the season in 7th with 47 points, 20 points behind champions Asante Kotoko.

However, they are facing demotion to the Division Two League over match-fixing.

