AshGold's James Akaminko eyes more titles after Betway Cup success

AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko hopes the club will win more trophies after beating Liberty Professionals to win the maiden edition of the Betway Cup.

''I thank God for my first trophy as a player of AshGold SC and also helped me to win the Man of Match in our first game played against Liberty which ended 2-1 in favour of Ashgold,'' he told Sportsnewsgh.com

''It is always a great feeling for me as how I'm progressing in my football career and I know with hard work and determination I will achieve more success.

''I hope there are more trophies to come as a remain the player of AshGold SC to support clinch them.''