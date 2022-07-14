Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams reveals favourite Ghanaian player

Athletic Club forward Nico Williams has disclosed that Asamoah Gyan is his favourite Ghanaian player.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian revealed he has been watching the Black Stars legend since he was since and wants to be a prolific striker like the ex-Sunderland star.

Nico Williams, who is younger brother of new Ghana recruit, Inaki Willimas, was in country for the summer holidays but has returned to Spain to begin preparations ahead of the new season.

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” he said in an interview with 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him,” he added.

The budding forward enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Rojiblancos in La Liga last season, playing 36 games for the Basque-based club.

Williams is attracting interest from English Premier League side Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana despite playing five games for Spain's U21.