Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey outdoors beautiful baby daughter at Wanda Metropolitano

SWAG footballer of the Year, Thomas Partey outdoored his new born daughter Daniella at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday ahead of their game against Sevilla.

The midfielder was for the first time showing off his baby, who was born last month to the public.

Thomas Partey became a father for the first time after his wife Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi.

The Atletico Madrid star celebrated the birth of Daniela during their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

This caps a remarkable season for the Ghana international who has had an excellent season with the Spanish side.

Partey's wife Giuseppina won the 2013 Miss Ghana beauty pageant but was later stripped of her crown after accusing the organizer of pimping and extortion.

Fresh from winning the Sports Personality of the year award, the 25-year old starred on Sunday as Atletico played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Sevilla.