Augustine Okrah targets Champions League glory with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko forward Augustine Okrah has disclosed his ambitions of succeeding in the CAF Champions League with the club.

The winger rejoined the club after stints in Sudan and India, with Al Hilal, Al Merreick and North East United.

The 25-year old wants to fulfill his dream of winning a title at the club it all began for him.

“I have set personal targets, but they are secrets,” he told Asantekotokosc.com.

“The personal targets will reflect in the performances that I am working hard to give, and the fans will notice it. I am thankful to the coach for giving me [the] chance to play. I am also happy to play with the players here.

“I need to improve in every game. I must improve with every chance that I get on the field. My target is the Champions League. I [believe] I need to be more focused, work hard and improve."

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria for the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage game against Kano Pillars on August 10.